RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center said Wednesday they’re seeing more animals come through their doors after the July 4 holiday.

Independence Day and the days following the holiday are some of their busiest days for taking in lost animals and strays, they said.

The center was closed on Tuesday for the holiday, however, they said they took in five dogs and two cats.

By noon Wednesday, the center said they had taken in eight dogs and one kitten, and had gotten several calls about strays.

“Already having that many at noon is a lot,” a center employee told CBS 17.

It comes after the shelter was already nearing capacity ahead of the holiday.

To clear up some room, they started waiving adoption fees for dogs that have been in the center for more than three weeks.

Their policies and adoption criteria remain in place.

The special lasts through July 10.