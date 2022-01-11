Wake County Animal Center taking the Betty White Challenge. Here’s how you can help

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 760 — Pictured: Betty White during an interview on January 7, 2013 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center wants in on the Betty White Challenge.

Fans of the late actress and animal rights advocate are calling on people to make donations in her name to local animal shelters to mark what would have been White’s 100th birthday Jan. 17. White died on New Year’s Eve.

The center is the county’s only open-admission shelter that takes in all stray, abandoned and surrendered pets. It accepted more than 8,000 animals in 2021.

“There are so many ways to help, from monetary donations to sponsoring a pet,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said.

Visit the shelter’s website for a list of ways you can help.