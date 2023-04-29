RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center is temporarily waiving adoption fees for some of the dogs at the shelter, they announced.

Out of the 65 dogs on their adoption floor, they said almost 40 of them have been at the shelter for more than three weeks.

From Saturday April 29 through Sunday May 7, the center said they are waiving the adoption fee for every dog on the adoption floor who has been in their care for 22 days or longer.

“These dogs are amazing, and we’ve learned a lot about them during their stay with us – many of them are potty trained, have great leash walking skills, and have been out to playgroups with our fantastic volunteers!” the center said.

Along with the special, other adoption requirements apply, according to the center.

The Wake County Animal Center is located at at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh and is open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staff and volunteer matchmakers said they are happy to show visitors around.

Click here to view the Wake County Animal Center’s adoption gallery.