RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little over a month after alerting the community that they would have to start euthanizing pets due to lack of space, the Wake County Animal Center is waiving adoption fees as the shelter once again nears capacity.

According to a news release, the shelter is looking for loving homes for 182 pets.

“If we take in 30 more dogs, the center will be completely full,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said in the release. “We’re quickly reaching a critical point where we won’t be able to shelter any more homeless pets.”

As of Tuesday, the shelter is currently trying to find homes for:

83 dogs

4 puppies

19 cats

33 kittens

43 pets living with foster families

14 strays (on hold for owners to reclaim)

“When we get close to capacity, we have to use our space different,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Animal Center. “We divided up the kennels so we can fit two dogs inside instead of one. It’s not ideal as a crowded and noisy shelter can make our animals feel more stressed, both physically and emotionally.”

Adoption fees are being waived for any dog or puppy that has been available for adoption for 15 days or longer. All pets who find are new home are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped before they leave with their new families.

Regular adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old and $15 for older cats.

The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive and is open for adoptions every day from noon to 6 p.m.