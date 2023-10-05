RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County animal shelter will close for at least 35 days due to a recent outbreak of dog flu.

The Wake County Animal Center announced Thursday that the closure will begin Friday. Two dogs, that tested positive for the flu, have died since the outbreak and the center said the closure is a proactive measure to “ensure the health and safety of animals and the community.”

The center will stop accepting animals to prevent new cases and protect the total of 449 animals currently being cared for at the shelter.

