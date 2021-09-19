Wake County animal shelter in need of foster families as facility hits capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With wagging tails and hopeful faces, pets at the Wake County Animal Center wait for someone to take them home.

But right now, Wake County Animal Services has more pets available than people to adopt them.

Animal Services Director Dr. Jennifer Federico said there are about 100 animals for adoption at the center plus an additional 180 in foster care.

Some come in as strays, but many are owner surrenders.

“We need our adoptions to keep up with the intake or it doesn’t work out with space on our floor,” noted Federico. “We have not had to euthanize for space in years which is why we are kind of worried.

“We just need people to adopt or volunteer to foster. We desperately need dog fosters,” she added.

If people do plan on giving up their pets to the shelter and can plan ahead, she asks people to wait until the shelter isn’t so full.

If you are adopting, Federico said it’s important to make sure you choose a pet who is truly a good match for your family.

“Look at your lifestyle. Look at your family’s lifestyle, make sure you can take care of this pet. If you don’t want a 10- to 12-year commitment, maybe getting the young dog isn’t for you. Maybe you have a slower lifestyle and that 8-year-old dog who is going to be a couch potato is a better fit for you,” she said.

She wants to make sure when the animals find their families, they are going home for good.

For a look at the pets currently available, click here.