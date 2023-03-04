RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center announced on Saturday that they are running out of kennel space to house dogs.

The center said they have more than 90 dogs on the adoption floor and are running out of space. The owner-surrender appointments are booked until mid-April, according to the center.

“By our calculation, we have another 130+ dogs coming in over the next six weeks,” the center said.

While the shelter is booked, they said they have not had to euthanize animals in seven years to make space on the adoption floor.

The Wake County Animal Center says people can help by:

Adopting

Foster animals

Spread the word on social media

If you know that a pet is missing, check the Wake County Animal Shelter

If you find a stray dog, try to find the owner yourself by posting online or take the animal to the vet for a microchip scan

If you have to surrender a pet, please do it yourself

“Our dogs are counting on you to help them find new homes before we reach capacity,” said Wake County Animal Center.

The center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh and is open daily from noon to 6 p.m., except on major holidays.

