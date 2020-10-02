Wake County announces more free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Raleigh, Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has added more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events at the Sunnybrook parking deck and also added another testing event in Wake Forest.

The deck, located in Raleigh at 2925 Holston Lane, has been the site of drive-thru testing events for months.

Testing will run again from Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 8-10. Appointments are available in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Wake County news release.

According to Wake County officials, the county has now contracted with Radeas Labs and will be holding testing events in Wake Forest from Oct. 5-10 at 907 Gateway Commons Circle.

Testing in Wake Forest runs from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

There will be nearly 5,000 testing time slots available between both locations, officials said.

The service is free, but sign-up is required.

To sign up for the Sunnybrook testing site, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.

They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

For those who want to get tested in Wake Forest, select the time slot that works best for your schedule by clicking on the “Sign Up” button here for the date they’d like to be tested.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

