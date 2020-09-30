Wake County announces return dates for most students; high schools remain remote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System on Tuesday announced dates for when elementary and middle school students will return to classrooms. High school students will remain online through the end of the semester.

Kindergarten, first, second, and third grade students will begin a three-week rotation on Oct. 3. Fourth and fifth graders will begin three-week rotations on Nov. 16.

The vote was 5-4 with Chairman Keith Sutton as the decided vote.

Sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students will return on a three-week rotation on Nov. 9. The board voted 6-3 on that decision.

The board of education discussed the reopening plan at length the week before.

