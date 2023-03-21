RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County leaders want to keep local farms thriving, while revamping the way people in need get fresh produce.

Monday, Wake County leaders approved the 2023 Wake County Food Security Plan.

The plan calls for 7.2 million dollars in federal funds to create more community hubs and delivery programs where farmers and organizations can work together to get food out to underserved areas, as well as building local markets and community gardens.

“Now we’re tackling food economies in ways that we just never have before,” commissioner Matt Calabria

“So I am very excited that everybody is going to have equal access to the locally grown food and produce and food that we have here in wake county,” commissioner Vickie Adamson said.

From urban farms, to a local produce store for farmers of color, independent groups in Raleigh have made headway in addressing food insecurity.

Maria Williford, the manager at Raleigh City Farm, said every seed the farm sows is a step closer to food security and independence, a freedom she says everyone should have.

“This is totally possible, it’s possible to do on this small piece of land as much as it is on larger pieces of land,” Williford said.

Raleigh city Farm donates roughly half of all produce to community partners to fight food insecurity. The rest gets sold during a pay-what-you-can farm stand lasting from mid-April to November.

Demetrius Hunter with the Black Farmers Hub, said Southeast Raleigh and rural parts of Wake County are among the top areas he sees a need for more farm-to-table resources.

“Those areas are hard to get the fresh foods most of the people need in that area,” Hunter said.

That’s why he started his brick and mortar store near New Bern avenue that supports local farmers of color and brings fresh foods to an area of the city historically known as a “food desert.”

“Have a space to sit down and talk about being food sovereign and having food access in the southeast Raleigh community,” Hunter said. “BIPOC, black farmers, to make sure they had a place to put their products. We wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to put their products in the store.”