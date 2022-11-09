RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night.

The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.

“For the safety of all our residents in Wake County, we needed to make these improvements,” Sig Hutchinson said, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We are thankful for the thoughtful input from gun owners and others, including the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies will enforce this ordinance. Our community has grown so much since this ordinance was last updated in 2001, and these changes better reflect that growth.”

The ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of Wake County. This means outside of any city or town limit, target practice is allowed.

The area inside the 12 municipalities within the county prohibits shooting during the day or night. Hunting is not affected by these changes since they are regulated by state and federal law.

The changes the board approved are:

Distance — increasing the distance from a home, public building or livestock from 100 to 300 yards. Residents will be able to discharge a firearm within 300 yards of someone else’s home IF the person gets written permission from the owner or current resident.

the person gets written permission from the owner or current resident. Backstop — requiring a backstop that meets industry standards or meets the height and weight standards specified in the ordinance.

Hours — discharging a firearm is prohibited from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Fine — increasing the maximum violation fine from $50 to a limit of $500.

The changes will go into effect on Dec. 9.

If anyone is unsure of their distance from neighboring buildings or residences, they can contact the Wake County Planning Division at 919-856-6678.