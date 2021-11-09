Wake County asks residents to complete Community Health Needs Assessment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials in Wake County are encouraging residents to complete a Community Health Needs Assessment in order to help leaders analyze the current health and well-being of the county.

In an effort to improve the overall health of Wake County residents, leaders say the survey will be used to identify the greatest health-related needs and create an action plan to address those needs.

“We know the pandemic has impacted many of our residents, which is why it’s so important that their voices are heard this year,” said Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson. “We need to account for the effects COVID-19 has had on people’s physical health, as well as their social-emotional well-being, so we can develop strategies to help them live longer, better lives.”

The assessment can be completed online until Dec. 3.

The Community Health Needs Assessment is being conducted through a partnership with the University of North Carolina –North Carolina Institute of Public Health (UNC-NCIPH).

The assessment is confidential, and the answers submitted by participants will remain anonymous.