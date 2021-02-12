Wake County asst. district attorney charged with impersonating law enforcement officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County assistant district attorney was charged after police said he said he was a sheriff’s office narcotics officer and asked to search a residence, warrants say.

Adam Michael Everett faces a misdemeanor charge of impersonating law enforcement following the incident on New Year’s Day, court documents show.

Everett went to an undisclosed apartment on Jan. 1 while wearing a holstered gun, warrants say.

Everett threatened to get a search warrant for the apartment during the incident.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told CBS 17 earlier in the week that Everett was on leave and that she would not be making further comment.

Raleigh police investigated the Jan. 1 incident and handed the findings to Freeman who asked Mike Waters, the district attorney for Granville, Franklin, Vance and Warren counties, to look into it.

Waters’ review resulted in the misdemeanor charge for Everett.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 1 at 7:45 a.m.