BERLIN, GERMANY (WNCN) — A Wake County athlete is celebrating after winning silver at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Erin Cagle competed in the final round of artistic gymnastics Saturday, and received several honors.

Cagle won her silver medal in the final round in vaulting, according to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

She also competed in the final round of uneven bars where she won fifth place, the final round of balance beam where she won fifth place and the final round of floor exercise where she placed seventh.

Erin Cagle

Special Olympics 2023

She also placed fourth in all around competition, representing Special Olympics USA.

Philip Blount, of Mecklenburg County, is also bringing a win home to North Carolina after claiming gold in the shot put finals in Berlin Thursday.

Saturday, he placed fifth in the 100m athletics event.

Blount is set to compete in the final round of the 4x100m relay on Sunday.