RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lindsey Granados is having major problems doing her job. In recent weeks it has been a frequent complaint from local attorneys.

Granados is the president of the Wake County Criminal Defense Bar. As Tyler Technologies’ new court computer system was preparing for its pilot launch, she was one of the few non-governmental professionals allowed inside scheduled planning meetings.

“We didn’t know how the software was going to work in theory and practice,” Granados said.

For six months she raised concerns, some of which are now a serious reality today. Granados blames the new eCourts system for leaving a client in jail an extra five nights.

“The DA dismissed the case on a Wednesday but it was not uploaded into the system due to the system delays until the following Monday so he spent five days—an extra five days that he should not have been incarcerated—based on that particular failure to get those files uploaded into the system,” she said.

It’s even broader than that. Granados can’t access her client’s files once they’re uploaded into the system. Prosecutors, the clerk of court and judges can see the file and any updates, but Granados can’t.

“There are just a lot of bugs within the software, as I would describe it, that are basically making it impossible for us to do our job in a meaningful way like we have been accustomed to doing,” Granados said.

“Specifically, there have been a lot of issues with us being able to gain access to charging documents such as warrants that should be uploaded in the system since the go-live date of February 13. Additionally, we’ve also had difficulties getting access to even old records,” she added.

Granados also highlighted issues that include incorrect court costs being posted and delayed cases including DWI hearings.

This is occurring while the rest of North Carolina will eventually be part of the same $85 million software. Wake, Harnett, Lee and Johnston Counties are part of the pilot launch. Mecklenburg Co. is scheduled to join in May.

Granados said that staff with the NC Administrative Office of the Courts, which is overseeing this project, have tried to work through some of the issues. Tyler Technologies is also onsite at each participating courthouse to address issues but that’s not really helping the attorneys in their offices.

After the pilot launch was delayed for more than a year Granados believes it still wasn’t ready.

“This software was not ready to go live from my perspective,” she said. “As much as I would love it to be the step forward into the future that it was promised to be, we’re not there yet.”