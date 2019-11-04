Wake County authorities breakup rare drug lab estimated to be worth almost $4 million

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office broke up a drug lab running out of a Wake Forest home that was estimated to be worth almost $4 million, according to a press release Monday.

Detectives found a lab inside a home at 505 Flaherty Ave. They said it was being used to produce the hallucinogenic drug Dimethyltryptamine (DMT). Further interviews led detectives to believe the men were inserting the drug into vape pens, the release said.

A shotgun was also found in the home.

Daniel Ray Hawkins, 33, and Benjamin Blake Lumpkin, 35, were arrested. They’re each charged with manufacturing of a schedule I drug, maintaining a dwelling, possession of precursors, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.

There have been only three DMT labs located in North Carolina. Members of the Wake County Drugs and Vice Unit have located two of them, the release said.

The total street value of this bust is estimated to be almost $4 million.

The State Bureau of Investigation will help with the teardown of the lab, which will be handled by a private firm from South Carolina, the release said.

Daniel Hawkins.

Benjamin Lumpkin.

