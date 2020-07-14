Man charged in triple homicide after bodies found at 3 locations across Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County authorities arrested a man after a welfare check on Monday led to three bodies being at found three locations across Wake County, a news release from the sheriff’s office said Tuesday evening.

Evan Hunter Small, 27, was arrested along the 5200 block of Greens Dairy Road, records show. He was apprehended by officers with Raleigh police and the sheriff’s department after a brief chase in which he struck a Raleigh officer’s vehicle, the release said.

Evan Hunter Small.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Small with one count of murder in connection with a body that was found when deputies were conducting a welfare check along the 5600 block of Alta Vista Court late Monday night.

Raleigh police charged Small with two counts of murder after officers found bodies at residences along the 3900 block of Bentley Meadow Lane and the 1300 block of Fairview Road.

The victims in the murders were identified as 79-year-old Patricia Brewton Small, 80-year-old Jimmy Wayne Small, Sr., and 58-year-old Jimmy Wayne Small, Jr.

