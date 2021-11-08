Wake County begins COVID-19 vaccinations in children, most appointments already booked

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Health Department is now administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 5-11.

The county says it has ordered thousands of doses for its five clinics and most appointments are already booked.

The state is expecting vaccine delivery to ramp up this week, resulting in more availability.

The Pfizer vaccine for children is a third of the adult dosage and is given with a smaller needle. Similar to the adult vaccine, the two doses are given approximately three weeks apart.

Experts say the most common side effects in children are fatigue, headache and injection site pain.

Some parents are eager to get their kids vaccinated.

“I’m really excited it’s available now and that they can have some protection just like I do,” said Alexandria Gullette.

Other parents prefer to wait.

“I personally just think it’s too soon. I don’t think there’s enough information, enough data on it. I’m definitely not anti-vaccine, just more so that there needs to be more research on it,” said Krystal Palmateer.

The pediatric vaccinations are free but an appointment is required.