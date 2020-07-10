Wake County Board of Commissioners chairman says he won’t seek 3rd term

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners announced Friday evening that he would not be running for re-election of a third term.

Greg Ford, who represents District 6, will be moving to California at some point, he said in a Facebook post.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But I know in my heart that it is the right decision for my family – and for Wake County,” Ford said in the Facebook post.

Ford’s husband, Anthony Pugliese, leads a nonprofit professional association and education foundation in California, but had been largely working remotely, Ford said.

However, Ford, who was first elected in 2016, said a “relocation” to California “would need to be accelerated.”

Ford added that he did not feel comfortable knowing he might leave the region soon after re-election.

“We currently don’t have a set timeline for moving out-of-state, but I am confident that our relocation will occur sometime within the next year,” the Facebook post from Ford said.

“Knowing this, I cannot in good conscience continue my campaign to seek a third term on the Wake County Board of Commissioners. In order to avoid the likely possibility of needing to resign mid-term – while also sparing the Board of Commissioners any disruptions in their important work – I believe it is in the best interest of Wake County and the Board that I immediately withdraw as the 2020 Democratic nominee for the District 6 seat,” he added.

The Wake County Democratic Party will select a new nominee for the District 6 seat.

Ford, a veteran school principal and teacher, will stay on the board until his term ends in December, he said.

