Wake County Board of Education could decide to end mask mandate during Tuesday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Education will meet Tuesday afternoon to possibly consider whether to end its mask mandate.

Wake County parents got a letter from the district a few days ago letting them know they’ll most likely make masks optional sometime soon. The school board meets at 4 p.m. to discuss the policy and make an official decision.

Two of Mariah Dempsey’s kids go to school at Douglas Magnet Elementary School. Mariah said she and her kids are ready for the mandate to end.

“As a person who is vaccinated, I’m fine with it. I’m kind of ready for life to move on,” Dempsey said.

Tess Engleson’s twins go to Douglas but she also has two young children who aren’t old enough to get vaccinated so she says she’d prefer to wait a little while longer.

“I would like to maybe just make sure numbers get down, there’s nothing coming on the back end coming our way,” Engleson said.

If Wake County ends the mandate, it will follow the likes of Johnston, Cumberland, Nash, Chatham, Moore, Harnett and Wayne counties, which have stopped requiring face coverings in its schools.