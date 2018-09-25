Wake County Board of Education member dies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (File) [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake County Board of Education member has died, officials announced Monday.

A statement from the family of Kathy Hartenstine confirmed her death.

"She was a lifelong educator, having spent more than 35 years as a teacher and principal and most recently was called to serve on the Wake County School Board," the statement read. "Her love for students and public schools was apparent to everyone who met her."

Hartenstine's death has canceled a forum among Wake Board of Education candidates that was scheduled for Monday evening, officials said.

Hartenstine, who represented district 7, had filled the seat once held by Zora Felton.

Felton, 65, died in November 2016.

Hartenstine served as principal at Baileywick Road Elementary School before she was sworn in to the school board seat in Feb. 2017.

The board of education candidate's forum was planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Matyon Inn in Cary. A new date for the forum has not been announced.