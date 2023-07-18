The Board of Education of the Wake County Public School System meeting Tuesday afternoon. Photo from Wake County.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Board of Education of the Wake County Public School System named a new superintendent during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The board selected Dr. Robert P. Taylor — former deputy superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction — as the new superintendent starting on October 1. His annual salary will be $326,993, according to school officials.

The new superintendent is replacing Catty Moore who retired at the end of June after five years leading the state’s largest school district.

There were 28 applicants from 13 different states for the open position, with commissioners meeting with eight of the candidates, officials said.

Some school board members said Tuesday before the vote that they were concerned about the high salary and compensation involved in hiring Taylor. School board member Cheryl Caulfield, of District 1, voted against the hiring, saying she was displeased with the salary level.

Before briefly serving as state superintendent of education in his home state of Mississippi, Taylor spent two years with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as deputy state superintendent, Wake County school officials said.

Taylor served as superintendent of Bladen County Schools for nearly a decade. He was named the 2017 Sandhills RESA Superintendent of the Year,

Moore says she hopes that the incoming superintendent will work closely with the school board and school administrators.

Before working for Bladen County Schools, Taylor worked as assistant superintendent for administrative services in Clinton City Schools. He also worked for Cumberland County Schools as a principal, assistant principal, and middle school teacher.

In addition, he has served as an advisor to the schools of education at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Fayetteville State University.

Taylor received his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He went on to obtain a master’s degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University.

Randy Bridges continues to serve as interim superintendent until Taylor takes over. Bridges is a school administrator with over 40 years of experience in the education field, including serving as superintendent of Orange County Schools and the Alamance-Burlington School System, officials said.