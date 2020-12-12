Wake County board of education to discuss potential return to virtual learning in Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school leaders will be meeting Monday afternoon in a work session to discuss the potential return to virtual learning for the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Friday night.

The meeting comes after the Wake County Public School System reported 80 COVID-19 cases within the district over the past week, with more than half of them being staff.

In Monday’s meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. until possibly midnight, the board will hear from staffers about “an update and proposal” based on various items, according to the agenda.

The board plans to hear about new executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding COVID-19 restrictions. The board also will receive a report on the “implementation of our district’s current plan and programming,” the agenda said.

Staffers also plan to present to the board information from “collaboration with and learnings from state/local health officials and the ABC Science Collaborative,” according to the agenda.

The school board also has a work session scheduled Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. that day.