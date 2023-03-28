RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Violence at and near schools Monday has sparked renewed concerns for school and student safety.

The Wake County Board of Education went into a closed session Tuesday afternoon, so they could come up with ways to prevent school violence and discuss their own emergency plans.

Officials told CBS 17 they talked about the first phase in their security initiatives and projects but couldn’t go into specifics.

The meeting was already scheduled, prior to Monday’s tragedies.

School leaders told CBS 17 these meetings are now even more important.

In Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, a former student opened fire at a private school, killing three children, and three staff members.

Hours earlier, in Raleigh, a man with a gun, pointed and shot at passing vehicles, near Ligon Magnet Middle School.

He later shot at police who responded to the area. Officers responded with gunfire, shooting and killing the gunman.

“Our schools are not immune. They are not bubbles within our society. We believe public schools are really at the center and at the heart of our community,” said Christina Spears, president of the Wake County chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

She came to the board meeting before the members went into closed session, hoping to find out how administrators plan to keep kids safe in the classroom.

Spears has her own ideas.

“We want to see more folks in our building supporting our students, particularly around behavior and mental health needs,” she said.

Spears doesn’t believe adding security to campuses will keep children alive.

“I personally do not think (school resource officers) help. Research demonstrates there is no correlation between having more SROs or officers in schools and keeping students safe,” she said.

She thinks police need to change to make a difference.

“There’s no data that shows metal detectors or SROs or body scanners keep our students safe,” said Spears. “What we do know that works are gun laws, right? When we have laws that make sure folks can’t have access to guns and certainly can’t bring them onto our school campus.”

Spears also told CBS17 she thinks it’s important for parents, teachers, and even students to come to board meetings, to have their voices heard on how the district should handle security.

There’s no word yet if the Wake County Public School System will join surrounding districts, like Johnston County Public Schools, and install weapons detection systems as a way to help prevent violence and danger.