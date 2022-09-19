KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners voted to rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Knightdale police officer that died last fall.

Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed Oct. 17 on Interstate 540 near Knightdale when he and his training officer, Cody Hagler’s, cruisers were hit from behind by another driver.

Hayworth, who was 23 years old at the time of his death, had joined the Knightdale Police Department three months prior. Before that, he served in the United States Army and the North Carolina National Guard. Hayworth was also the son of retired Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth.

Knightdale’s Police Chief Lawrence Capps requested the North Carolina Department of Transportation name the Knightdale Boulevard bridge over Interstate 540 in honor of Hayworth. Commissioners voted in favor of the naming at their Monday meeting.

The resolution to name the bridge after the officer said Hayworth “established a legacy of service through mission trips at his local church, deployment to natural disasters and as a local peace officer.”

According to a news release on the day of the crash, the driver who hit Hayworth failed to reduce his speed or move over when approaching the crash scene. In addition to speed, alcohol was also confirmed to be a factor in the crash for the driver, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.