RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders know there’s no such thing as an average day. Even the most “normal” call can turn violent.

“That’s in their mind. So that is a distraction, unfortunately, but it’s something they have to deal with,” said Wake County EMS director Chris Colangelo.

This was the case when a call to help an injured child at a 2021 Juneteenth event ended with a paramedic being treated for a gunshot wound. Luckily, he was only grazed.

“I don’t believe there was any intention [of] shooting at the paramedics. They just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately,” Colangelo said.

It’s part of the reason why paramedics and firefighters in Wake County are getting tactical gear later this year. More than 240 vests and helmets will go to firefighters with another 450 going to EMS. The county set aside $925,000 in the budget to pay for it.

“There’s plenty of data to show that the opportunities in which crews could come upon a shooting or [have a] shooting happen around them has definitely increased,” Colangelo said.

Paramedics will be trained to put on their gear for calls where there could be violence like shootings or assaults. It will be up to individuals to decide when else to wear it.

“When you have that flexibility of putting it on or taking it off, there’s always a chance you’re going to pick the wrong thing and not have it on in that situation,” Colangelo said.

Colangelo admits he may not have worn one at the 2021 Juneteenth incident.

Garner Fire-Rescue purchased bulletproof vests and helmets for their team with money they raised before the county approved gear for everyone.

While the gear can physically protect crews when the leave the building, it can have a positive impact on their mental well-being as well.

“Our hope is by giving them this this additional level of protection that that helps them to ease some of that stress and concentrate more on the patient. They’re still going to have to maintain that situational awareness,” said Colangelo.