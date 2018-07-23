Wake County bus driver facing child sex crime charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Todd Van Nguyen (Raleigh-Wake CCBI) [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake County Public Schools bus driver was arrested Thursday on child sex crime charges, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Todd Van Nguyen, 61, of Raleigh, is facing three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to the arrest warrant, Nguyen's victim was under 16 years old at the time the crimes occurred. The charges date back to May 14.

A Wake County Public Schools official confirmed that Nguyen is a bus driver for the district.

The official said Nguyen drove bus routes for Knightdale High School and Lockhart and Douglas elementary schools.

A letter sent to parents on Friday said no students were involved in the incident.

"While we are fortunate none of our students were affected, the alleged behavior is abhorrent and deeply distressing. Please know that our primary concern is the safety of your child. We will continue to take every measure to ensure that safety," the letter read.

CBS 17 spoke with a few parents who expressed their shock and horror at the charges.

"Oh it’s awful, it’s just horrifying. Our children are not safe anywhere," said Wanda Brockington. "You put your child on the bus and you expect them to get to school safety and to get home safely at the end of the day, that’s a reasonable expectation."

"When you put them on that bus they’re out of your hands so you really don’t know what’s going on. That’s pretty hard for a parent," said Charles Davis. "You would not think a bus driver would even have the capability of doing an act of that heinous nature."

Nguyen is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Wake County school officials later said Nguyen has been suspended without pay.