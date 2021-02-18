Wake County bus driver wins nearly $90,000 on ‘Blizzard Bingo’ lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus driver is almost $90,000 richer thanks to her purchase of a $5 lottery ticket on Tuesday, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

Katrice Evans, who has been driving school buses for 23 years, stopped at a Food Lion in Angier on Tuesday to get some groceries, she told the NCEL. But food wasn’t the only thing she purchased – she also decided to pick up a $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket.

According to the NCEL, her ticket beat 1-in-240,000 odds to win 50-percent of the jackpot.

“Unbelievable,” said Evans, of Willow Springs. “I still don’t believe it.”

Evans claimed her prize on Wednesday. After federal and state taxes, she took home $89,899.

She told the NCEL that she plans to use her winnings to pay off her car loan and then use the rest to help buy a new home.

“I was planning to get a new home anyway,” she said, “so this makes it a bit better.”