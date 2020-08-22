Wake County businesses host live music amid COVID-19 pandemic

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Under North Carolina’s phase two restrictions, most bars and concert venues are still closed.

However, some business owners are finding ways to safely turn the music back on.

Although it may sound the same, Friday night music looks different right now at Wine & Beer 101.

“It’s not normal, but nothing is normal right now we all know that,” said owner Joe O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said the bottle shop asks customers to social distance and follow CDC guidelines.

They’ve been easing back into the music. Artists play about twice a month at their Wendell location, and weekly at the shop in Wake Forest.

“Everybody loves music and everybody loves live music and they want to see it,” said O’Keefe. “It’s the one thing that’s connecting us all together.”

Many musicians have been out of work.

“A lot of them said, ‘Hey, I’ll come and play for free,'” said O’Keefe.

Down the road at 3rd St. Social in Wendell, Friday nights also include live music.

“Everybody listens to music, right? It’s an integral part of everyone’s lives,” said Brad Ellis, partner in 3rd St. Social and another bar called Farmers and Merchants.

Ellis said they host a variety of musicians who are mainly local.

“People like that. They like that engagement, they like to be social but in a safe and effective manner. They urge people to be safe, sanitized and distanced. Enjoy a glass of wine, a glass of beer, and some great music,” said Ellis.

The stores also have to follow capacity limits.

For more information on who’s playing and when, you can go to their social media pages at Wine & Beer 101 and at 3rd St. Social.

