RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board approved a measure to close most Wake County Public Schools on Election Day for years to come following a meeting Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s vote did not include multi-track year-round schools, but the board said it will revisit that decision come its meeting on Aug. 16. It said in the meeting the calendar is more complicated due to testing dates.

The school board originally endorsed a plan to give students off Election Day, as well as Juneteenth, earlier this year as concerns rose that kids would be attending class at the same time adults were coming in and out of schools to vote.

“The more people and the more traffic you have, the more opportunities you have for things to go awry,” Parents Jennifer McMullin told CBS 17 on July 19.

CBS 17 previously reported Wake County Schools said it is typical to assign a teacher workday on Election Day when it is a national election. But since this year’s election doesn’t fall on a national election, it wasn’t added as a teacher workday.