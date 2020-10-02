Wake County candidate for sheriff charged with DWI

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County sheriff candidate was arrested for driving while impaired on Thursday, arrest records showed.

David Blackwelder, 35, was arrested by Holly Springs police near the intersection of N. Main Street and Holly Springs Road, records showed.

Blackwelder announced at the beginning of the year his plans to run for sheriff in 2022.

“Like everyone accused, I look forward to the opportunity to present my case in court,” Blackwelder said in a brief statement about his arrest.

