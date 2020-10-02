Wake County candidate for sheriff charged with DWI

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County sheriff candidate was arrested for driving while impaired on Thursday, arrest records showed.
David Blackwelder, 35, was arrested by Holly Springs police near the intersection of N. Main Street and Holly Springs Road, records showed.
Blackwelder announced at the beginning of the year his plans to run for sheriff in 2022.
“Like everyone accused, I look forward to the opportunity to present my case in court,” Blackwelder said in a brief statement about his arrest.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Trump coronavirus: What COVID-19 treatment is the president receiving?
- New York police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
- NC authorities raid 6 illegal casinos; guns, drugs, computers seized
- Harvey Weinstein faces 6 additional sexual assault charges in California
- Oops! Tennessee puts virus test supplies on an auction site
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now