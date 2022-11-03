RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some parents in Wake County are upset that their children won’t be able to compete in certain cheerleading competitions, but officials said it’s because of allegations of sexual abuse.

A lawsuit claiming sexual abuse at several cheerleading gyms across the country is now forcing some in Wake County to sit some competitions out.

A federal lawsuit was filed by the Strom Law Firm last week, representing a boy who said he was abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme in Raleigh. Some of those coaches were associated with Varsity Spirit, a national cheerleading organization.

It is one of several lawsuits claiming abuse by coaches associated with the group.

Varsity Spirit released a statement saying the reports of abuse are “incredibly disturbing.”

Since the lawsuit, the Wake County Public Schools System has banned athletes from participating in competitions under Varsity Spirit.

An online petition by an anonymous person has since gathered more than 300 signatures, urging the school to let the athletes compete.

“This is unfair and unjust as we have followed all of the rules set and have worked too hard all season to just not go,” the petition says in part.

CBS 17 did reach out to WCPSS, but has not heard back.