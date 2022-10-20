RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A chicken flock in the backyard of a Wake County residence has tested positive on Thursday for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The positive sample was identified by the NCDA & CS Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The department says that this is the first confirmed positive case in a backyard flock in the state. During the late spring and early summer, HPAI was found at nine poultry farms in Johnston and Wayne counties.

“We have had evidence that the HPAI virus has remained in our resident wild bird population and in migratory waterfowl, so confirmed reports of a positive flock is unfortunate, but not surprising,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “The owner of this flock reported sick birds to our Veterinary Division and dead vultures were also found on the property.”

The flock has less than 100 birds and they will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease. The department says other backyard flocks near the infected flock will be contacted.

The department also says that this certain type of the HPAI virus is considered to be a low risk for people, according to the CDC. However, the disease is highly contagious for other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry.

The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply.

Some warning signs of HPAI include:

Reduced energy, decreased appetite and/or decreased activity

Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling

Greenish diarrhea

If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.

