Wake County closes all facilities Sunday due to inclement weather

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County announced Saturday afternoon that it will close all its facilities on Sunday due to snow and frigid temperatures, officials confirm.

“With several inches of snow on the ground and temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, Wake County has proactively decided to close all county facilities on Sunday, Jan. 23,” a news release said.

The closed facilities include:

Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space;

Wake County Public Libraries

Wake County Waste and Recycling facilities;

Wake County Animal Center.

County officials cited customer and employee safety, as well as dangerous driving conditions for the closings.

“Wake County Emergency Management staff will continue to monitor the forecast throughout the weekend and determine if any additional schedule changes are needed,” the news release said.