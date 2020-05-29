Wake County closes buildings early because of ‘public safety concerns,’ officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All Wake County government offices will be closing early Friday afternoon out of “public safety concerns,” officials said.

The county buildings closed at 4 p.m. instead of at their regular times, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Curry said that the sheriff’s office was asked to make sure the buildings were closed at early. He said the sheriff’s office was not given a specific reason for the closing.

Raleigh officials said that they were not closing buildings early Friday and that they were not aware of any planned protests.

Wake County government officials said the closings were because of possible demonstrations related to the death of a man in police custody in Minneapolis Monday evening.

Here is a statement from Wake County officials about the closings:

“Earlier today, Wake County was made aware of the potential for downtown demonstrations tonight, related to the recent events in Minneapolis. As a result, the county made the decision to proactively close our downtown facilities early this afternoon. This includes the Wake County Justice Center, the Wake County Office Building, the Public Safety Center and the Courthouse. All are scheduled to close at 4 p.m.”

