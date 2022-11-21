RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a unanimous vote, the Wake County Board of Commissioners approved $35 million to address housing instability.

The money came from the county’s existing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address housing instability.

The U.S. Treasury Department adjusted ARPA guidelines to spur the development for more affordable housing as rents continue to rise, according to a news release from the county.

Wake County can use some of the $216.7 million in ARPA funds to finance more construction, repair, or operate long-term affordable housing.

“Stable and affordable housing is a foundation for the health and well-being of everyone in our county,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “Addressing this need has been a top priority for me and this board and we need to keep this momentum up in the coming years. Federal funding opportunities like this, paired with our ongoing preservation efforts through the Wake County Affordable Housing Preservation Fund, are vital in ensuring people here have a safe roof over their heads.”

The county received the largest ARPA award in North Carolina and has already expanded $172.6 million to support COVID-19 response, economic recovery, housing, and community projects. $44 million are left over.

The Wake County Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization Department worked with the Finance Department. They determined that $35 million could be used for housing projects, harnessing existing federal programs like HOME Investment Partnerships Program grants, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

“Since 2018, Wake County has funded nearly 3,000 affordable units within our county. However, we’re also the third fastest growing county in the country, so we can’t stop there, and we can’t wait for the housing market to stabilize itself. We need to be aggressive in our attempts to create and preserve our affordable housing and these federal dollars are yet another step that Wake is making toward that end.” said Wake County Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization Director Lorena McDowell.

The ARPA funding for affordable housing projects will need to use the funds by Dec. 31, 2026.