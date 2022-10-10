RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, Wake County leaders hashed out even more details for the proposed changes to the ordinance for personal firearms in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,137 calls for firearm concerns in 2020, another 752 calls in 2021, and then 376 calls as of August this year.

Recently, residents in Knightdale have reported stray bullets hitting homes and fences.

Now, elected leaders are looking at how to protect homeowners while regulating target practice on private properties.

Wake County wants to require backstops, up the fine to 500 dollars and increase the shooting distance to another structure from 100 to 300 yards.

While most changes were agreed upon, the distance requirements remain the biggest debate among county leaders.

“If we go to that across the board, 300 yards, 900 feet, we are seriously limiting, all the sudden, who can shoot firearms on their property,” Susan Evans said. “I know it would make us feel good, but I think we have to balance that with what makes sense for the community.”

Some commissioners recommended conditions, such as shooting at shorter distances if a backstop is in place or requiring neighbor permission for any shooting less than 300 feet.

“I would like to see the distance increased,” vice chair Shinica Thomas said. “Maybe we can agree that it’s not as much as 300 yards, but it has to be more than 100.”

Furthermore, Commissioner Matt Calabria said any changes need to be backed up by law enforcement.

“Whatever laws we pass must be enforceable, and they must be enforced,” Calabria said. “So whatever you need, you let us know but it has to be enforced.”

Sheriff’s office majors explained enforcement is hard on large, rural properties, especially alone and at night. But they provided ways the new ordinance could help deputies keep better tabs on offenders, such as having specific times overnight to restrict gunfire; and spelling out what is, and is not, an adequate backstop to keep bullets on the property.

“Some bullets can travel a whole lot further than 300 yards, I really think that the key is to instill upon people to have a backstop,” Major Scott Earp said.

The county plans to bring official changes before commissioners next Monday, then consider a vote adopting amendments on Nov. 9.