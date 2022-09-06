RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County leaders are looking at how to stop reports of stray bullets endangering communities near unincorporated areas after Knightdale neighbors sounded the alarm.

Dozens of people showed up to voice their thoughts on proposed changes to the county’s firearm ordinance.

Roger Howard lives in Knightdale and said he’s seen and heard firsthand the bullets that have hit his neighbors’ homes and fences over the past few months.

“It’s frightening. It’s not a gun issue, it’s a public safety issue,” Howard said. “Nobody wants to have bullets shot into their homes.”

Neighbor Denise Durant described a bullet lodged in the wall of her home.

“Where that bullet hit my house is inches away from multiple windows, windows where my living room is, windows where my kids sleep,” Durant said.

The community is now calling on the Wake County commissioners for help.

“Because it’s not safe to be outside,” Howard said.

Right now, gun owners in unincorporated areas of Wake County must be at least 100 yards (300 feet) from any building or livestock and projectiles can’t be shot onto other properties.

Breaking these rules carries a $50 fine.

The county proposes upping the distance to 300 yards (900 feet), requiring a backstop to keep bullets on a property, prohibiting shooting two hours after sunset until one hour before sunrise and finally increasing the maximum fine to $500.

John Burt, a Wake County farmer, said he did not have an issue with the fine increasing, but argued that the distance change would unfairly punish respectful gun owners.

“If you want to increase the penalty, increase the penalty. Let’s find the people that are being irresponsible and let’s punish them,” Burt said. “Let’s leave the law-abiding firearm owners alone.”

Jordan Stein, the Southeast Regional Director of Gun Owners of America, also opposes the distance increase. He said it could disproportionately impact smaller landowners.

“Tripling the minimum distance requirements where one can shoot, in our view, is arbitrary, impractical and unenforceable,” Stein said. “Further, it could ban a property owner from shooting on his own land.

Wake County will next hold a community meeting at the Knightdale Town Hall on Sept. 13 before making any changes and will consider a vote as early as Sept. 19. However, that could be extended into October.

To view the current Wake County Firearms Ordinance, proposed changes and how Wake compares to other large counties in the state, more information can be found here.