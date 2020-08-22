Wake County completes 1st week of virtual learning amid nearly 7,000 help desk tickets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Week one of all virtual learning is in the books for Wake County Public School System.

So how did it go? It depends who you ask.

“The process has been great. I have an eighth grader and a senior. Both of them have enjoyed it,” said parent Jacqui Sult.

Sult admits its easier for her, her children are older and can navigate the system mostly on their own.

Others haven’t enjoyed it as much.

“My kids are OK getting online but I don’t know how much they’re paying attention or getting from it,” said Jamie, a parent who didn’t want to give her last name.

Jamie’s kids are younger and quick to offer their opinions from the backseat.

“No, I do not like it. I don’t like it,” her middle child said. “I’d rather be at school,” he continued.

Jamie is stuck trying to help all three of her kids at the same time.

“Google Meet crashed my laptop a bunch of times. Like it hasn’t been seamless,” she said.

Wake County Schools said they’ve reached 6,934 help desk requests in this week. They’ve been able to resolve 3,172 of them.

They said the major issues are resetting passwords and lost passwords.

“We’ve had some issues where meetings inexplicably just kind of end or crash for lack of a better term,” said parent Matt Baldwin.

Despite the hiccups, Baldwin said his third grader is doing well.

He didn’t even have his daughter try kindergarten virtually, instead he sent her to private school.

“Trying to put her into a situation where she’s going to have to develop socially online just was not, that was not of interest to us,” he said.

