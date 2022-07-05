RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With temperatures expected to reach higher than 100 degrees this week, Wake County has announced it will temporarily open its cooling stations beginning Wednesday.

Wake County has cooling stations for those who don’t have a place to seek relief from high temperatures.

“Heat-related illnesses is serious and, for some in our community, can be deadly,” Darshan Patel, the Wake County Emergency Management Operations Manager, said. “For any of our residents who don’t have a safe, cool place to go to beat the heat, we encourage them to stop by one of these locations.”

Wake County said the cooling stations will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. They can be found at four different locations from Fuquay-Varina to Zebulon.

Additionally, the city said people can stop by a Wake County Public Library to avoid the heat, too. The city just asked those to be aware of various closing times.

Finally, the city provided helpful tips on how to stay cool during extreme heat.