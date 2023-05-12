RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple was arrested on Thursday and charged with animal cruelty, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of animal cruelty and threatening letters being sent to a victim on Derby Lane in Raleigh. The sheriff’s office said other neighbors reported getting similar, anonymous threats.

The arrest warrant says the suspects left a handwritten note on the neighbor’s lawn which stated, “Your Daughter is Next, B Careful.”

The victim said after receiving the letters, two dogs, a black lab and a brown lab, became sick and died. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian, and it was revealed that each dog was poisoned. The sheriff’s office said a third dog, a black lab, became sick and it was determined to have also been poisoned.

All three dogs were examined by veterinarians at three different hospitals.

James David Goldston III, 71, and Agnes Bailey Goldston, 73, both of Raleigh, were each charged with three felony counts of cruelty to animals and one count of communicating threats.

They each received a $30,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.