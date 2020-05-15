Wake County couple injured after dogs turn aggressive

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife were injured when their family dogs turned on them at a Wake County home Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Pinedale Drive near Garner, according to Eric Curry with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Curry said that that family dogs became aggressive toward each other.

The couple who owns the dogs tried to intervene and separate the dogs, but was wounded during the incident, Curry said.

The husband suffered superficial wounds when he was bitten and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, Curry said.

The wife was not bitten but was injured during the incident. She was not taken to a hospital, according to Curry.

The dogs were taken into custody by Wake County Animal Control as a precaution.

Curry did not know the breed of the dogs involved.

