Wake County COVID-19 testing sites packed ahead of Thanksgiving as demand soars

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 testing sites in the Triangle are seeing huge demand ahead of Thanksgiving.

The line at the drive-through testing site at the Wake Toxicology Lab in Cary wrapped around the street on Saturday. Some people reported waiting in line for over an hour.

“My parents are hoping to come for Thanksgiving and they’re gonna be driving,” said Rachel Walsh, who lives in Holly Springs. “Just to get a double-check to make sure no one is positive in our house.”

The drive-through testing event was supposed to last until 4 p.m.

Goverdhan Vavilala is the owner of the lab. He told CBS17 they ran out of COVID-19 tests by 12:30 p.m. It got so busy, he had to call Cary police to direct traffic.

“Everybody wanted to get tested in the morning and leave quickly,” he said. “But they don’t know the situation here, how many people are coming, and we have no prediction. And people keep just going online, signing up and coming, signing up and coming.”

Vavilala also said he was short handed on Saturday.

“Some employees didn’t show up today that we hired last night to make it smoother based on the demand, but they didn’t show up. And we are short on people so it took longer,” he said.

Wake Toxicology Lab will be holding additional walk-up and drive-through testing sites throughout the week.

“This is unpredictable and we never expected this to happen,” Vavilala said of the high demand of people wanting to get tested before Thanksgiving. “Based on the phone calls I’m receiving, it will be the same for the end of next week.”

For more information on testing sites, visit http://waketoxicology.com.