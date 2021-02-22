Wake County COVID-19 vaccination appointments for teachers, childcare workers begin today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Wake County teachers and staffers returned to school last week, many were anxious to get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week the state will begin Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line workers Monday.

Wake County Public Health is ready to vaccinate pre-K through 12th-grade educators and child care workers and continues appointments for health care workers and people who are 65 and over.

Group 3 can request a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. If eligible under Group 3, you will start receiving your shots on Wednesday.

“The county has been working hard to ensure that we will be prepared to start delivering doses to educators and child care professionals on the first possible day,” said Matt Calabria, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We are ready. Starting Monday, the people who have been working so hard to educate and care for our children will be able to sign up for their shots by phone and on our website.”

Today, Wake County will update the easy online vaccine request form right here. Anyone needing assistance using the form can call the Vaccine Hotline at (919) 250-1515 any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The questions on the form will include:

Are you 65 years old or older?

Are you a healthcare worker?

Do you work in Child Care or a Pre-K to Grade 12 school?

Do you have to be in-person at your place of work?

As supply allows, people who have requested and are eligible will be notified via email, phone or text that it’s their turn to receive the vaccine. They will then make an appointment online or over the phone to get the shot at a convenient date and time.

To be considered for Group 3, you must work in-person for your employer or anticipate an imminent return to an in-person work setting. For more information regarding Group 3, click here.