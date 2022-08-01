RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than two years and millions of tests, Wake County COVID-19 drive-through testing sites are now closed. At the peak of the omicron variant surge, the county reported they could average 10,000 tests per day.

It’s now up those seeking a test to find a state site or test at home. Options still available for testing in Wake County can be found below.

Free at-home tests

There are four ways to get a free at-home rapid test in North Carolina. Kits are available through the state, a federal program and some health departments.

State program: Under the state program, a kit is sent to your home through overnight shipping. After collecting your sample, the kit is then sent back to the lab with results available online within two days. Click here to order your free test.

Federal program: Under the federal program, three sets of four free at-home tests are available for every household. Rapid tests are delivered to your home within a few days. The rapid test will provide results in minutes and do not need to be shipped off to a lab. Click here to order your free tests.

Health department: Wake County Public Health is making four boxes, each containing five test kits, available per household. Tests are available at self-serve tables at the following health department locations:

Reimbursement: Health insurance companies are now required to reimburse people for purchasing at-home COVID-19 tests. There may not be costs upfront if your health plan provider has preferred test kit providers. If your health care provider does not have a preferred pharmacy or vendor, keep your receipt.

You will need it to submit a claim with your insurer for reimbursement. Check with your insurer to find out if they have preferred providers and how to file a claim with them.

Free drive-thru testing

Wake Forest

907 Gateway Commons Circle.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed Sundays

Raleigh

PNC Arena(Gate E)

1400 Edwards Mill Road

7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closes at noon on game days.

Pre-registration requested, click here.

Word of God Assembly Church

3000 Rock Quarry Road

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Pre-registration requested, click here.

Springfield Baptist Church

4309 Auburn Knightdale Road

9 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Pre-registration requested, click here.

NeighborHealth Center

4201 Lake Boone Trail

8 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

To schedule a test (or vaccination), call 984-222-8000, option 2

Cary

WakeMed Soccer Park

101 Soccer Park Drive

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Pre-registration requested, click here.

Apex

Apex Community Park

2200 Laura Duncan Road

9 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Pre-registration requested, click here.