WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 8,400 people in Wake County have been tested for COVID-19 since the start of April.

Across all five county-run testing sites, just Friday and Saturday alone, more than 2,400 people went to get their COVID tests.

Wake County officials told CBS 17 that the high number is largely due to spring break travel plans.

Currently, the community transmission rate is “low,” but health leaders have started to get concerned.

“Just look at your friends, your family, and neighbors over the last week. It’s just really been palpable,” said Dr. David Wohl, with UNC Health.

COVID cases across the county continue to climb. It’s something Wohl and other health leaders have expected and have been waiting for.

“We’re seeing an uptick because we’re relaxing some of the strategies that protected us from infection,” he explained.

That’s not all.

Over the past couple of weeks, more people have been traveling and gathering, at pre-pandemic levels.

“We just had a dinner in Washington D.C. in which many of our policymakers were there, and prominent people from the cabinet and other places from the administration. And at least 10% of people at this dinner, acquired COVID-19,” said Wohl.

Wohl expects that kind of transmission to occur in our area, too.

“It’s been a long time since we talked about a super spreader event,” he said.

The Dreamville Festival in Raleigh in early April brought in 80,000 people from different countries and every single state in the U.S.

The NCAA Basketball Tournament sent UNC and Duke fans to New Orleans and to packed area bars to watch the Final Four.

With spring break travel and the upcoming Easter holiday, Wohl believes the numbers will go up even more.

“If you’re going to an event right now, without a mask with lots of other people without a mask, be in the mood for getting COVID because your chances of getting COVID are much higher now than they were before,” he explained.

Wohl said people need to think of the pandemic like a hurricane — preparation is key.

“We prepare not when the rain starts falling, but we prepared before Hurricane season, right? That’s when you get your batteries, your flashlights, your water. People who deal with hurricanes know a lot about this. This is like the weather. This is like something that comes and goes a little hard to predict and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” he added.

Wohl believes the best way to protect and prepare, is by wearing masks indoors, getting a booster shot, and testing for COVID if someone has symptoms.