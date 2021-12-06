Wake County creates more than 2,500 affordable housing units 2 years ahead of schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Board of Commissioners set a goal to create 2,500 affordable homes in the county by 2023, but surpassed that goal two years early.

On Monday, the board approved $4.3 million in gap funding that will bring 288 homes to Raleigh. This brings the total number of affordable homes created since 2019 to 2,507.

The county has invested $37.8 million in total.

“We’ve achieved a historic milestone in ensuring our residents have access to safe, stable and affordable housing,” said Wake County Board of Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “Addressing the housing crisis in our county has been a top priority for this board, and I’m elated we’ve met our goal far sooner than originally projected.”

According to the county, the 2,507 homes include rental housing, single-family homes for ownership, and permanent supportive housing. They are located in Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Raleigh, Rolesville, Wake Forest, and Zebulon.

“The units created over the past three years are a clear demonstration of the County’s commitment to affordable housing and the collective work of our department and the local municipalities,” said Wake County Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization Department Director Lorena McDowell. “We’re happy to have reached this goal so early, and today we’re celebrating our successes, but tomorrow our work continues.”

The board’s decision on Monday supports its 2021 community health and vitality goal of creating affordable housing opportunities and supporting efforts to end homelessness.

The 20-year Affordable Housing Plan was approved in October 2017.