Wake County DA asks SBI to review sexual misconduct allegations against former Raleigh city councilperson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will review sexual misconduct allegations against former Raleigh city councilperson Saige Martin.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday night she requested the review.

“Based on that review, and efforts to speak with those individuals who have come forward to report these acts, a decision will be made on whether to open a criminal investigation,” she said. Martin is not currently facing any charges.

Martin resigned Friday after a report by the News & Observer in which accusations of sexual misconduct by four people were described.

One of the accusers, Juni Cuervas, said Friday he was relieved by Martin’s resignation. He said his assault happened in July 2019. He said he had known Martin for about a month. He said he went to Martin’s apartment but said he told Martin no several times.

“He forced himself on me,” Cuervas said.

“I’d been repressing these feelings and this experience for close to a year now. And I just kept telling myself that if I tell myself he just had too much alcohol, that it was just a bad hookup, that it wasn’t sexual assault, and then I don’t have to deal with the trauma related to it.”

Martin was elected to city council in November 2019. He became one of the first openly gay members.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Friday on Twitter that the allegations are shocking.

“Any type of unwanted sexual behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated or excused, especially when perpetrated by someone in a position of influence or power,” she wrote.

More headlines from CBS17.com: