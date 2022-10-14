RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others Thursday.

On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said juvenile petitions were filed against the suspect.

“Juvenile petitions have been filed against the suspect. It would be our intent to seek to have those transferred to Superior Court and to proceed against him as an adult,” said Freeman.

On Thursday shortly after 5 p.m., police said multiple people were shot on the Neuse Greenway near the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh.

The 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody by police at 9:37 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to police, the suspect remains in critical condition.