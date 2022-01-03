Wake County delays reopening COVID-19 testing sites until 10 a.m. Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials announced Monday night that county-operated COVID-19 testing sites would be delayed in opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The delay will not impact Mako Medical testing sites that plan to open at 7 a.m.

Currently, schools in the Triangle are delayed or closed Tuesday because of fears about ice developing on roads during freezing temperatures overnight.

All testing sites require pre-registration. There’s no word yet on what will happen to the appointments scheduled before the delays and closures.

Wake County Public Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are located at:

Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wake County Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Vision Church RDU Parking Lot, 5808 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Wake County Health & Human Services Center Parking Lot, 2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh

The three NCDHHS/Mako Medical sites are located at:

PNC Arena, Word of God Assembly at 3000 Rock Quarry Road, and Five County Stadium in Zebulon.